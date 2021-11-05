Project Veritas Confirms FBI Raid Over Biden Daughter's Diary

By Rachel Scharf (November 5, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Conservative group Project Veritas said Friday that the FBI raided the New York homes of some of its current and former contributors as part of an apparent U.S. Department of Justice investigation into a diary allegedly stolen from President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden during the 2020 presidential race. Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe released a statement following reports from the New York Times that federal agents had conducted court-ordered searches Thursday at the Manhattan and Westchester County homes of two people connected with the group. The Times said the searches stemmed from a DOJ probe into a diary purportedly stolen...

