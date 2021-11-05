PG&E Investors Get Final OK On $2.5M Fees For $10M Deal

By Katryna Perera (November 5, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday awarded $2.5 million in attorney fees and granted final approval of a $10 million settlement between Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and its investors over claims the utility mismanaged planned power outages in the wake of widespread wildfires, leading to a drop in its stock price. The judge also approved class counsel to receive $82,000 in litigation costs and a $5,000 award for each of the three lead plaintiffs, according to an order filed in California federal court. The order states that a final fairness hearing was held on Sept. 16, during which U.S. District...

