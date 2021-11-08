Enviros Ask 7th Circ. To Rethink Transmission Line Ruling

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 8, 2021, 3:33 PM EST) -- Environmental groups urged the Seventh Circuit to reconsider its pause on their federal lawsuit against American Transmission Co. and the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, arguing that the courts should hear their case as the company's ongoing construction of a $500 million transmission line continues. The Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation filed a petition Thursday for a rehearing from a Seventh Circuit panel, claiming that a similar lawsuit against the transmission company at the state level shouldn't cause the federal court to pause the environmental groups' lawsuit. "Because the transmission companies have begun construction of their huge transmission line...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS