House Sends $1.2T Infrastructure Bill To Biden

By Linda Chiem (November 5, 2021, 11:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives late on Friday approved a bipartisan $1.2 trillion bill to rebuild the nation's crumbling infrastructure with modernized highways, roads, bridges, railways and transit systems, after Democrats hammered out an eleventh-hour deal to vote later this month on a separate broader domestic spending bill encompassing President Joe Biden's economic agenda. In a 228-206 vote, the House approved the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a once-in-a-generation spending proposal that includes $550 billion earmarked for highways, roads, bridges, railways, airports and ports, public transit, electric vehicles, road safety programs, expanded broadband, power grids and clean water infrastructure, among other...

