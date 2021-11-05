NFL Misses Deadline For Washington Team Investigation Docs

By Zachary Zagger (November 5, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The NFL missed a Friday deadline from the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee to hand over documents from an investigation into sexual harassment and workplace misconduct in the Washington Football Team front office, the leaders of the committee said, though noting the league has promised to "cooperate." The committee sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Oct. 21 demanding that the league provide documents and information from the WFT investigation by prominent sports attorney Beth Wilkinson and her firm, Wilkinson Stekloff LLP, which concluded earlier this year. The letter, which was joined by the House Subcommittee on Economic...

