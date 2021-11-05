Atty Tells Judge He Rubber-Stamped Disbarred Lawyer's Docs

By Pete Brush (November 5, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida lawyer copped to a count of securities fraud in Manhattan federal court Friday, telling a judge that he signed documents prepared by a disbarred colleague to illegally assist clients seeking to sell shares in U.S. markets. Attorney Thomas J. Craft, 56, of Tequesta, Florida, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, who set a Feb. 24 date for sentencing. "I agreed to sign attorney opinion letters … on behalf of my co-conspirator — a disbarred attorney," Craft told the judge. "I falsely represented that I had performed legal work. I accept responsibility for this conduct." Craft's plea...

