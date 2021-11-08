Shkreli's Old Co. Fair Game For Antitrust Trial, Judge Says

By Max Jaeger (November 8, 2021, 2:32 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge handed Martin Shkreli a bitter pill on Friday when she ruled that regulators could bring up evidence the "pharma bro" and one of his former companies jacked up the price of two medications at his upcoming antitrust trial related to another drug. U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote denied Shkreli's request to exclude the evidence, which the Federal Trade Commission and several attorneys generals want to use at a Dec. 14 bench trial to show Shkreli and his former company Vyera Pharmaceuticals engaged in a pattern of anti-competitive behavior when they boosted the price of anti-parasitic...

