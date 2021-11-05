Jury Convicts Chinese Spy Of Attempted Espionage, IP Theft

By Dave Simpson (November 5, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal jury convicted a member of China's intelligence agency of two counts of conspiring to and attempting to commit economic espionage and two counts of attempting to steal trade secrets from jet engine manufacturer GE Aviation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Yanjun Xu, the first Chinese intelligence officer to be extradited to the U.S. to stand trial, was arrested in April 2018 in what appears to have been a sting operation in Belgium, where he had allegedly traveled to meet a then-GE Aviation engineer to learn details of the company's technologies. According to the U.S. Department of...

