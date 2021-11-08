Insurer Says Texas Marina Must Pay For Party Barge Incident

By Ganesh Setty (November 8, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- An Austin, Texas-area marina should pay any claims on its own for a party barge passenger's injuries because it failed to quickly notify its insurer of the incident or cooperate with its ensuing investigation, according to a complaint filed by Great Lakes Insurance. An insurer says it shouldn't have to pay any claims incurred by a marina due to injuries suffered by a party barge passenger because the marina didn't follow what was stipulated in the policy. (iStock Photo) The Munich, Germany-based insurer is seeking a declaratory judgement that VIP Marina on Lake Travis has voided any coverage under its policy...

