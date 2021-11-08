Conn. Judge Orders Adler Pollock To Face Ex-Client's Suit

By Sameer Rao (November 8, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge has ruled Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC and former partner Michael Gilleran can't escape a lawsuit from a former client, an investment fund manager who holds the law firm and attorney responsible for an $11.9 million jury verdict against him. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley on Friday dismissed the firm and Gilleran's motion to toss the case over plaintiffs' alleged repeated failure to fulfill discovery orders, as well as the plaintiffs' own cross-motion for sanctions that argued the dismissal bid was frivolous. The order allows Adler Pollock and Gilleran — a current litigator and FisherBroyles partner in Boston...

