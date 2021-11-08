Tribes Tell 7th Circ. Land Can't Be Taxed Without Feds' OK

By Celeste Bott (November 8, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- Four Chippewa tribes argued to a Seventh Circuit panel on Monday that their reservation lands can't be taxed by the state of Wisconsin even if it's been previously sold to non-Indians, absent explicit authorization from the federal government. A district court that found otherwise interpreted the 1854 Treaty of La Pointe with the U.S., which guaranteed the tribes a permanent homeland, too narrowly, said their attorney, Vanya S. Hogen of Hogen Adams PLLC, during oral arguments on Monday morning. Its April ruling that the state generally can't tax Indian-owned land on reservations, but that such land can be taxed following sale...

