5 Firms Draw Up $7.3B Merger Of Satellite Providers

By Benjamin Horney (November 8, 2021, 8:13 AM EST) -- Satellite providers Viasat Inc. and Inmarsat plan to merge in a cash-and-stock transaction built by five law firms and valued at $7.3 billion, including debt, the companies said Monday. Under the terms of the transaction, Carlsbad, California-headquartered Viasat will acquire Britain-based Inmarsat for a total of $850 million in cash and about 46.36 million shares of Viasat common stock, plus the assumption of $3.4 billion in debt, according to a statement. Viasat is represented by Latham & Watkins LLP and Linklaters LLP as legal advisers, while Inmarsat and its majority shareholders are advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Clifford Chance LLP...

