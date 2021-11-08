Mercy Health Agrees To $4M Deal In Retirement Fund Fight

By Amanda Ottaway (November 8, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- Mercy Health workers told an Illinois federal judge they have reached a $3.9 million class action settlement in a sweeping suit accusing the health care system of mishandling their retirement savings. The workers filed their motion Friday for preliminary approval of the deal, which would cover about 21,700 plan participants and bring their Employee Retirement Income Security Act case to a close. The plaintiffs sued Mercy Health Corp. and a subsidiary in August 2020, claiming they breached their duty under ERISA to make smart investments on their retirement plans and keep commissions and broker fees reasonable. "This relief directly addresses the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS