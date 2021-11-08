Insurers Claim Mallinckrodt Inflated Acthar Price By $300M

By Rick Archer (November 8, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- A pair of health insurers told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday that Mallinckrodt PLC owes them more than $300 million because of the drugmaker's alleged efforts to keep a cheaper alternative to its Acthar infantile spasm drug off the market. The insurers and Mallinckrodt presented their opening arguments over Zoom to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in a trial on whether the insurers' antitrust claims should be given a priority over the other creditors in Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 case. The insurers claim the drugmaker is engaged in an ongoing scheme to inflate the price of Acthar, which can also be used...

