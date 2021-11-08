Reed Smith Beats DQ Bid Over Privileged LuLaRoe Docs

By Dave Simpson (November 8, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- A California appellate panel has backed a lower court's ruling that Reed Smith LLP shouldn't be disqualified from a suit against clothing retailer LuLaRoe, agreeing that its attorneys followed the necessary privilege obligations when handling documents leaked to the firm anonymously by an opposing firm's legal secretary. In a unanimous unpublished decision Friday, the three-judge panel declined to disqualify Reed Smith from representing Providence Industries LLC in the manufacturer's contract dispute case against LuLaRoe LLC, finding that the attorneys' decision to notify opposing counsel of the leaked documents was "exactly" what the precedential privilege law instructs. "There is no evidence compelling...

