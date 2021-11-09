Ex-Schulte Roth Tax Pro Moves To Dechert In New York

By Asha Glover (November 9, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP added a former Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP partner who's experienced in the tax aspects of mergers and acquisitions to its global tax practice in New York. David J. Passey has joined Dechert as a partner after helping clients navigate the tax aspects of complex cross-border and domestic public and private transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, the firm said Monday. Passey also has experience with restructurings, securities offerings and other tax planning matters. Passey told Law360 on Tuesday that his practice is a perfect match for Dechert's current and targeted client base. He joined the firm because he was...

