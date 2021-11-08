Albright Gets Defensive While Allowing Google Transfer

By Dani Kass (November 8, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- After an initial refusal, Judge Alan Albright has reluctantly transferred patent litigation against Google from his Western District of Texas courtroom to the Northern District of California, while taking multiple opportunities to call out inconsistencies in Federal Circuit precedent and air his frustrations with the appeals court. Judge Albright transferred Super Interconnect Technologies' suit against Google to California on Friday, saying Federal Circuit guidance issued since his transfer refusal in September calls for the case to switch district courts. The changes largely had to do with evaluating the conveniences of witnesses, according to the order made public Monday. "The two witness...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS