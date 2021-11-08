DOJ Claims Texas Pharmacy Co. Inflated Ingredient Pricing

By Katie Buehler (November 8, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- A Houston pharmaceutical company cost the federal government hundreds of millions of dollars in excess reimbursements for prescription medicines by inflating the reported price of ingredients in violation of the False Claims Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. The DOJ claimed pharmaceutical ingredients seller Professional Compounding Centers of America Inc. reported average wholesale prices for certain ingredients of up to 400 times the actual sale price to increase profit margins for customers who receive reimbursements from Tricare, according to an unsealed Western District of Texas complaint. Tricare is a federal program that provides health care services to military members and...

