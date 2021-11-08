FCC Pauses Lifeline Changes To Probe Pandemic Effects

By Kelcee Griffis (November 8, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has pushed back a regulatory deadline that would've seen the Lifeline low-income communications subsidy program drop support for voice-only customers and require mobile customers to purchase larger data plans on Dec. 1. The one-year pause on changes to the program's so-called minimum service standards will allow the agency time to evaluate whether changed circumstances, including new data on low-income offerings and the introduction of a pandemic connectivity relief program, "warrant longer-term modifications of the Lifeline program," the agency's Wireline Competition Bureau wrote in a Friday order. The FCC had planned to stop subsidizing voice-only phone accounts as...

