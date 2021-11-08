Counties' Immigration Jail Suit Defies Federalism, Ill. AG Says

By Jennifer Doherty (November 8, 2021, 8:16 PM EST) -- Illinois struck back at two counties seeking to derail a state law against contracting with federal agencies to hold people in civil immigration detention, saying their arguments against the Illinois Way Forward Act contradict the 10th Amendment and other laws. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is asking a federal judge to toss McHenry County and Kankakee County's suit against the law, which took effect in August and is on track to bar Illinois' two remaining immigration detention facilities from accepting civil detainees by 2022. "The federal statutes the counties identify come nowhere close to authorizing the federal government to bypass the...

