NY Bills Require Telecoms To Step Up Robocall Protections

By Allison Grande (November 9, 2021, 10:32 PM EST) -- New York's governor signed a pair of bills Monday that will require telecommunications providers to enhance their capabilities to validate incoming calls and block unsolicited robocalls, building on similar efforts by the nation's telecom regulator to crack down on an influx of these unwanted communications. The newly enacted legislative package codifies into state law rules that have been put into place by the Federal Communications Commission over the past few years to reduce the swell of spam robocalls that have inundated consumers. One bill, S.6267a/A.268a, mandates that telecoms proactively block calls that are coming from suspicious sources, such as numbers that...

