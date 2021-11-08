Kroger's $5M Deal Over Accellion Hack Gets Initial Nod

By Allison Grande (November 8, 2021, 10:19 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has preliminarily signed off on Kroger's $5 million deal with a putative class of customers whose data was swept up in a cyberattack that hit Kroger's software vendor Accellion last year, while refusing to allow a group of objectors to intervene in the suit. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila issued an order Friday granting initial approval to the nationwide settlement that would end lawsuits filed against Kroger in the Northern District of California as well as in Ohio and Indiana on behalf of roughly 3.82 million of the grocer's customers whose personal information was exposed in...

