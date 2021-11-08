Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kroger's $5M Deal Over Accellion Hack Gets Initial Nod

By Allison Grande (November 8, 2021, 10:19 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has preliminarily signed off on Kroger's $5 million deal with a putative class of customers whose data was swept up in a cyberattack that hit Kroger's software vendor Accellion last year, while refusing to allow a group of objectors to intervene in the suit. 

U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila issued an order Friday granting initial approval to the nationwide settlement that would end lawsuits filed against Kroger in the Northern District of California as well as in Ohio and Indiana on behalf of roughly 3.82 million of the grocer's customers whose personal information was exposed in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!