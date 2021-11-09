UK Bank Tells Justices To Drop Terror Victims' Liability Claims

By Jennifer Doherty (November 9, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- National Westminster Bank PLC has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to toss terror victims' call to hold the bank liable for their injuries, saying it was too soon for the justices to review a Second Circuit reading of the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act that sided with NatWest. In its brief Monday, NatWest urged the high court to look past the argument presented by the petitioners, 200 U.S. nationals who were injured in terror attacks in Israel during the Second Intifada in the early 2000s. Instead, the bank redirected the court's attention to the lengthy history of the case over whether transfers the...

