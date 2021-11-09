Chancery Orders GCI Liberty To Pay $9.3M In Mootness Fees

By Matthew Santoni (November 9, 2021, 8:48 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor awarded $9.35 million in additional attorney fees for investors who secured a $110 million settlement over the merger between GCI Liberty Inc. and Liberty Broadband Corp., reasoning that an earlier agreement in the case had gotten substantial benefits for the investors by mooting some claims. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III of Chancery Court said a preliminary injunction stipulation in November 2020 had trimmed the proposed stockholder class action, but it had also cut down the "wedge" of disproportionate voting power held by two GCI managers, increased the information disclosed to investors about the proposed merger, and kept...

