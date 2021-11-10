TPS Holders Spurn Trump-Era Decision Barring Green Cards

By Alyssa Aquino (November 10, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- Individuals with temporary protective status have lobbed a proposed class action against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in New York federal court, challenging a Trump-era decision that blocks them from applying for green cards. Three TPS holders accused the agency of violating the Immigration and Nationality Act and upending a decadeslong practice when it determined in August 2020 that migrants who entered the U.S. illegally, but who left and reentered the country after gaining TPS status, cannot be considered as having been admitted for the purpose of getting a green card. "USCIS found that the immigration status to which TPS holders...

