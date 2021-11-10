7th Circ. Mulls Virus Exclusion For Ill. Mattress Co.'s Losses

By Shawn Rice (November 10, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel didn't seem convinced during a Wednesday hearing that an Illinois mattress company could get around its insurance policy's virus exclusion and get coverage for its pandemic-related losses, suggesting that the coronavirus was the catalyst for the government closure orders. A mattress company says its pandemic-related losses were caused by government closure orders, not the virus itself. A Seventh Circuit panel didn't seem convinced. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) AFM Mattress Co. LLC and Motorists Commercial Mutual Insurance Co. disagree on whether losses to the 52 stores across Illinois and Indiana are barred by the virus exclusion, which the Insurance Services Office...

