Plaintiff Attys Get $20M In CoreCivic Securities Suit

By Isaac Monterose (November 9, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- Attorneys from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Pomerantz LLP and other firms were awarded about $20 million in attorneys' fees from a Tennessee federal court on Monday for representing CoreCivic Inc. investors in a securities class action that accused the private prison corporation of misleading investors about the quality of CoreCivic's correctional facilities. The fees were about a third of the $56 million class action deal granted approval on Monday by U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, who also awarded $1.9 million to the attorneys for litigation expenses. The other firms who will get some of the fees are Bramlett...

