Google Loses Challenge To €2.4B Antitrust Fine Over Search

By Bryan Koenig (November 10, 2021, 5:27 AM EST) -- A European court on Wednesday upheld a €2.4 billion ($2.8 billion) fine on Google for steering web users toward its own comparison-shopping service, handing the European Commission a major victory in its first effort to rein in the company's allegedly anti-competitive behavior. The European court has largely rejected a challenge by Google to the penalty handed down by the bloc's antitrust watchdog. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The European Union's General Court largely rejected Google's challenge to the 2017 penalty handed down by the bloc's antitrust watchdog, agreeing that Google's moves to favor its own shopping comparison offering on the company's main search results page over rival...

