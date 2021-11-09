IPhone Buyers Can't Follow In Epic's Footsteps, Judge Says

By J. Edward Moreno (November 9, 2021, 7:24 PM EST) -- A California federal judge refused to allow iPhone buyers to amend their monopolization claims against Apple to add allegations under California's unfair competition law, which Epic used to score a win against the phone giant in September. In denying what she called the buyers' "act of gamesmanship" on Monday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said that although she disagrees with Apple's argument that the request was in "bad faith," the buyers failed to provide a good enough reason to delay the case's schedule, which currently has a trial date of July 2022. In September, Judge Gonzalez Rogers, who also ruled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS