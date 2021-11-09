Real Estate Rumors: Schulman, Brookfield, Clarion

By Andrew McIntyre (November 9, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- Schulman Properties has purchased a Miami-Dade County development site for $5.32 million and hopes to build 62 apartments and townhomes there, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The developer purchased 4.04 acres at 190 N.W. 162nd St. from an entity owned by investors Ronny Ackermann, Jose Rimsky and James Benarroch, and the property last traded hands for $1.14 million, according to the report. A venture of Fontainebleau Development and Koch Real Estate is purchasing a Florida resort for roughly $850 million, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The companies are buying Diplomat Beach Resort, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS