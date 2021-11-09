Paul Weiss, Gibson Dunn Steer GE's Split Into 3 Co's

By Charlie Innis (November 9, 2021, 12:23 PM EST) -- General Electric said Tuesday it plans to break up into three smaller public companies focused on health care, energy and aviation, in a series of spin-offs with guidance by Gibson Dunn and Paul Weiss. GE plans to carry out a tax-free spin-off of GE Healthcare in early 2023. It will then combine its renewable energy, power and digital units into a single combined business, to split off in early 2024. The remaining GE business will focus on aviation, and H. Lawrence Culp will stay on as CEO, according to the announcement. GE said the break-up will better position the three resulting...

