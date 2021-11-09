Visa Holders Want USCIS To Reinstate Work Permit Deadline

By Jennifer Doherty (November 9, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- Visa holders who have been waiting over six months for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to process their work permits are demanding the agency answer for its glacial speed and for allegedly creating unlawful hurdles for some applicants. More than four dozen visa holders filed the complaint on Monday with backing from the American Immigration Lawyers Association. All of them say they have been waiting between seven and 13 months for USCIS to issue employment authorization documents. The named plaintiffs in the proposed class action are visa holders who have applied for work authorization while they await decisions on their green card...

