Remodeler Fights Insurer's Win, Sanctions At 9th Circ.

By Ganesh Setty (November 9, 2021, 8:43 PM EST) -- A "mom and pop" home remodeler urged the Ninth Circuit to vacate a $500 sanctions order and an insurance company's victory in a lawsuit alleging the insurer acted in bad faith by refusing to defend the contractor in an underlying action. Premier Construction and Remodel Inc. and its CEO said in a Monday brief that a trial court judge overstepped when he relieved Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co. of its coverage obligations and sanctioned the contractor's counsel for what he deemed "grossly negligent filings" that were "so irregular, cumulative, and disorganized that the court could not follow [their] arguments." The dispute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS