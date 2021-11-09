Railroads Ask 9th Circ. To Back Calif. Sick Leave Carveout

By Emily Brill (November 9, 2021, 3:28 PM EST) -- A group of railroad companies, including Amtrak and Union Pacific, asked the Ninth Circuit to affirm a lower court's holding that California's paid sick leave law doesn't apply to them because it conflicts with a federal law governing railroads. The companies argued in a brief filed Monday that the federal Railroad Unemployment Insurance Act already requires railroads to provide up to 195 days of paid leave per year for ill or injured workers, and Congress made clear in Section 383 of the law that "railroads cannot be forced to provide additional sick leave — whether the same, similar, or different —...

