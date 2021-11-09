Ga. Doctors Pay $28M To Settle Anesthesia Kickback Claims

By Rosie Manins (November 9, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- A host of Georgia doctors and their clinics have agreed to pay more than $28 million to settle allegations that they participated in a decadelong kickback scheme for anesthesia services, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia announced Tuesday. The settlements resolve a False Claims Act whistleblower suit brought in Georgia federal court in July 2011 and largely kept under seal. The case, amended several times over the years to include additional defendants, was filed by Georgia medical company Capitol Anesthesiology PC and its leaders, who claimed they were cut off from providing anesthesia services when competitors started...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS