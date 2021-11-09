Harris County Must Face Injury Suit Over Sheriff Car Crash

By Mike Curley (November 9, 2021, 1:35 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Tuesday revived a couple's suit against Harris County alleging they were injured in a car crash caused by one of the county's sheriffs, saying the county failed to demonstrate it has immunity against the claims. The three-justice panel reversed the dismissal of Jose and Margarita Romero's suit against the county, saying it was Harris County's burden to provide evidence to support its affirmative immunity defense, but it provided none. According to the Romeros' suit, they were involved in a car collision with Harris County Deputy Candace Miles and suffered personal injuries in the crash. They sued...

