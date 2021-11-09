Jaguar Must Face Warranty Claims In Computer Defect Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 9, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday upheld the bulk of warranty claims in a proposed class action accusing Jaguar of selling luxury vehicles with faulty software, ruling that the drivers, for the most part, backed their allegations that the automaker didn't honor contract terms. Handing a partial defeat to Jaguar in its dismissal motion, U.S. District Judge William J. Martini mostly knocked down the carmaker's argument that drivers of Land Rovers and Range Rovers didn't sufficiently allege the company failed to properly repair or replace the cars' "InControl" computer systems. Drivers Joyce Ferfecki, Miguel Ortiz, Stuart Jolly and Laszlo Vas...

