Moving Co.'s Deal On Worker Wage Claims Gets Initial Nod

By Brian Dowling (November 9, 2021, 11:55 AM EST) -- A federal judge on Tuesday gave an initial nod to a $750,000 settlement that would end wage claims brought by drivers and other workers against a Massachusetts moving and storage company. Granting preliminary approval to the settlement between All My Sons Moving and Storage and its workers, U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris congratulated the parties on what she said appeared to be a fair deal. "Done," the judge said, moments after signing the parties' proposed order. "Congrats to all of you, and I'll catch you on the next trucking case." The deal resolving the wage claims includes a payment of...

