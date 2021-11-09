NY Fines Dubai-Based Bank $100M Over Sanctions Violations

By Jon Hill (November 9, 2021, 12:08 PM EST) -- New York's financial services regulator said Tuesday that Mashreqbank PSC has agreed to pay $100 million in penalties as part of a consent order resolving the state agency's investigation into payments allegedly processed in violation of Sudan-related U.S. sanctions. The New York State Department of Financial Services said that the Dubai-based Mashreqbank illegally processed more than $4 billion in payments for Sudanese entities between 2005 and 2009 by structuring the payments to bypass U.S. banks' sanctions filters. The New York branch of Mashreq also processed another $2.5 million in "less obviously" Sudan-related payments between 2010 and 2014 that were nevertheless prohibited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS