Acciona Accused Of Owing $2M For Texas Wind Farm Work

By Morgan Conley (November 10, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- A drilling company hired to install foundation anchors for turbines at a wind project owned by the U.S. arm of Spanish energy giant Acciona sued the company in Texas federal court, alleging that it is owed $2 million for its work on the project in the southernmost tip of the Lone Star State. Drill Tech Drilling & Shoring Inc. sued Acciona Energy USA Global LLC and two of its units Tuesday, alleging that they must pay the remaining $2 million balance for the drilling company's work on Acciona's largest wind farm in the country, the Chalupa Wind Project. Drill Tech alleges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS