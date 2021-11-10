Google Beats Consumer Tracking Case At UK Top Court

By Christopher Crosby (November 10, 2021, 10:04 AM GMT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court rejected a multibillion-pound data protection lawsuit brought by a consumer rights activist against Google on Wednesday in a landmark decision that could limit the ability of consumers to sue as a group over privacy breaches. The court has ruled that a consumer rights activist has failed the legal test to demonstrate that iPhone users had all suffered the same alleged harm. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) The justices unanimously ruled that Richard Lloyd, the former executive director of consumer rights group Which?, could not represent some four million iPhone users in a lawsuit accusing Google of secretly tracking their...

