Atty Must Turn Over Facebook Logs In Bias Case, Judge Says

By McCord Pagan (November 9, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- A real estate attorney facing a racial discrimination lawsuit, including allegations that he harassed a Black office manager by loudly playing videos of hate crimes from his work computer, should turn over partial logs of his Facebook account in the case, a New York federal magistrate judge said in a hearing Tuesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marcia Henry said certain logs of Wenig Saltiel LLP attorney Ira Greene's activity on his Facebook account while Shonda Fernandez was employed at the firm must be turned over in the case, but she narrowed the scope of the records request to cover the lawyer's workday...

