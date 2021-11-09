Chancery Pauses Twitter Derivative Suit Over $3B Deal

By Sarah Jarvis (November 9, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday granted a request from a special litigation committee of Twitter Inc.'s board of directors for a six-month pause on a derivative lawsuit accusing the company of spending $3 billion to appease "aggressive" stockholders bent on CEO Jack Dorsey's ouster. The Delaware Chancery Court paused a derivative lawsuit accusing Twitter of spending $3 billion to appease stockholders who wanted to oust CEO Jack Dorsey. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) The order, granted by Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, noted the special litigation committee moved to stay the action pending its own investigation. The plaintiff, the Orlando Police Pension...

