Colombia's 'Cocaine Hippos' Are Not Persons Under US Law

By Phil Goldberg (November 10, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- File this story under: Don't believe everything you see on the internet. Over the past few weeks, a press release from the Animal Legal Defense Fund seems to have led news organizations from CBS News to the Huffington Post to report that Pablo Escobar's "cocaine hippos" are the first animals ever to be recognized as legal persons by U.S. courts. It is a fanciful story that simply is not true — even according to the ALDF's own briefing in the matter. It all started with Escobar, the "King of Cocaine," who was the infamous leader of Colombia's Medellin drug cartel in...

