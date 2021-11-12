Wiley Taps Veteran Partner As New Telecom Co-Chair

By Nadia Dreid (November 12, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- Wiley Rein LLP's telecom, media and technology practice will have a new leader next year, who will come into the co-chair role after a quarter-century building her practice at the Washington, D.C.-based firm. While Jennifer D. Hindin's new gig as co-chair of what the firm has dubbed its TMT practice won't start until the new year, she told Law360 on Friday she's already learning she's got big shoes to fill. "I'm learning very quickly from Kathy that my day to day is going to be very busy," Hindin said. She's stepping in to fill the place of David A. Gross, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS