COVID Apps Can't Force Action Against Apple, FTC Says

By J. Edward Moreno (November 9, 2021, 8:27 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission wants a California federal judge to toss claims roping it into a COVID-19 tracking app's antitrust suit against Apple, arguing that private parties can't force the agency to take action against the tech giant. The agency said in a Monday filing that the tracking apps have no business suing it for not responding to an email complaint because there is no statutory requirement compelling the FTC to respond to every complaint or initiate rulemaking. In July, the agency was looped into the antitrust suit, in which the app developer is accusing Apple of blocking competing coronavirus-tracking apps...

