Pepperidge Beats Cracker Buyers' 'Butter' False Ad Claims

By Dave Simpson (November 9, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge dismissed a putative class action accusing Pepperidge Farm Inc. of deceptively naming their "Golden Butter" crackers, finding Tuesday that butter is second, after flour, on the ingredients list. A New York federal judge tossed a proposed class action alleging Pepperidge Farm's "Golden Butter" crackers are misleadingly labeled because they contain vegetable oil. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel tossed the false advertising case from lead plaintiff Hawa Kamara without providing leave to amend, ruling that because the ingredients list confirms that the prominently advertised ingredient does actually predominate, the buyers can't plausibly allege a deceptive statement....

