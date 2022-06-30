High Court Won't Hear Truckers' Challenge To Calif. AB 5 Law

By Max Kutner (June 30, 2022, 11:09 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it won't review whether a federal law regarding motor carriers' prices, routes or services preempts a controversial California worker classification law, killing the chance of a ruling that the petitioners said could impact hundreds of thousands of trucking owner-operators. The U.S. Supreme Court won't review a challenge to California's worker classification law brought by a trucking group and two drivers. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) The justices denied a petition by the California Trucking Association and two drivers to review whether the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act supersedes California's Assembly Bill 5, which contains a...

