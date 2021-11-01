Consumer Groups Back Bill Giving FTC Privacy Fining Power

By Ben Kochman (November 9, 2021, 10:00 PM EST) -- A major budget bill making its way through Congress that would allow the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to penalize companies for first-time privacy abuses would be a crucial tool for holding businesses accountable, a coalition of consumer advocates has said. In an open letter to congressional leaders published Monday, the advocacy groups — including Consumer Reports, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Center for Democracy and Technology — backed a provision in the bill that would empower the agency to seek first-time penalties against companies that it claims have breached Section 5 of the FTC Act, the competition law it has...

