Tribes, Minorities Ask FCC To Address Broadband Delays

By Victoria McKenzie (November 10, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- A coalition of national minority groups asked the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday to schedule an auction for more than 8,000 educational broadband service licenses, saying continued delay will be harmful to those on the wrong side of our nation's digital divide. "We have all seen rural communities across the country huddled together around school buses, because that's the only way students in those communities could access distance learning materials," the groups said in a letter to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. "We also have observed neighborhoods in America's urban cores that lack the same broadband choices as some of their neighbors."...

